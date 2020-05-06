Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,588 Reviews & Articles | 60,540 News Posts

New And Improved Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Generation ships in June

Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Generation will ship in June, packing more features at the same price

Shane McGlaun | May 6, 2020 at 04:04 pm CDT (1 min, 20 secs time to read)

Ring today announced that it has improved its original Ring Video Doorbell with a new version. The name is the Video Doorbell 2nd Generation and sells for $99.99. Ring says that the new doorbell has 1080p HD video along with better image quality in day and night modes.

New And Improved Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Generation ships in June 01 | TweakTown.com

Another key feature for the second generation of the Ring Video Doorbell is updated motion zones. Ring says the new doorbell adds significantly to home security capabilities and brings the updates for the same price as the first generation device. The second generation also has enhanced audio quality.

The updated video doorbell will continue to take snapshots at intervals throughout the day. That feature is meant to allow users to review a timeline of what happened in front of the doorbell between recorded events. Adjustable motion zones now include an additional near zone that allows users to receive alerts they care about the most.

Another key change is a revamped mounting system that makes it easier to remove the second-generation video doorbell for recharging. The gadget works with Alexa to allow hands-free home monitoring with Alexa-enabled devices. Users can hear custom notifications, and it supports two-way talk with the Echo Dot and video chats with the Echo Show.

"We think customers should expect more from their Video Doorbell - better hardware, improved motion detection, and easy installation - but shouldn't have to pay a premium for it," said Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring. The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell will ship on June 3 in white and black colors for $99.99 and can be preordered now.

Buy at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 2 2nd Generation

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$99.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/6/2020 at 1:13 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.ring.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.