Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,588 Reviews & Articles | 60,533 News Posts

Oculus Quest 2 has been delayed until 2021 tips new report

The VR headset is reportedly code-named Dell Mar and won't launch until 2021

Shane McGlaun | May 6, 2020 at 11:02 am CDT (1 min, 27 secs time to read)

Oculus has been working on the Oculus Quest 2 for a while, and the project is reportedly code-named Del Mar. A new report has surfaced the claims the Oculus Quest 2 is still in the works, but it may not arrive this year as expected. According to the new report, the Facebook-owned company has delayed the Oculus Quest 2 until 2021 or later.

Oculus Quest 2 has been delayed until 2021 tips new report 01 | TweakTown.com

The report comes from industry experts cited by Bloomberg claiming that the Oculus Quest 2 was originally set to launch at the Oculus Connect conference expected late in September or early in October. The sources claim that shipping delays and logistical issues are likely to prevent that launch until 2021.

For now, all we have to go on are rumors of what the Del Mar VR headset will bring to market. Compared to the original Oculus Quest, the Del Mar device will reportedly bring more RAM, longer battery life, a faster processor, and ergonomic changes. Those ergonomic changes are expected to make the headset more comfortable to wear and include smaller size and reduced weight.

Other rumors have suggested the Quest 2 may include a redesigned controller that offers tracking improvements along with improvements for haptics and finger sensing. Those improvements could help the Quest 2 close the gap compared to other headsets such as the Valve Index. As for the reasons for the headset delay, the primary reason is reportedly the coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturing plants around the world, particularly in China, were closed for an extended period due to the pandemic. Some have yet to come back online. The original Oculus Quest VR headset launched in 2018 for $399.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$644.99
$657.88$660.00$748.50
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/6/2020 at 10:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techradar.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.