Coronavirus: woman cuts hole in face mask, 'easier to breathe'

The woman said cutting a hole in her face mask 'makes it a lot easier to breathe', yet still protects against COVID-19 coronavirus

A store worker in Kentucky, USA has uploaded a video to TikTok showing a customer that walks in to pay for her gas with a face mask on -- but she's got a custom one where she cut a hole in it. Yeah, I'm not kidding around.

In the video called "Karen Mask", the woman walks up to the counter to pay for her gas, saying "Hi, there, can I get 10 on pump one please?" to which store worker Joe Samaan takes her payment and then replies: "Where did you get that mask from?".

The woman replies, saying: "Well since we have to wear them and it makes it hard to breathe, this makes it a lot easier to breathe". Samaan wants to make sure he's actually seeing what he's seeing, getting her to reiterate her changes to the mask by asking: "Cutting it?"

She nods in agreement to cutting it, and says "Mmmhmm", to which Samaan replies: "Yeah, I'll do that too, thanks for the advice".