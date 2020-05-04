Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,585 Reviews & Articles | 60,469 News Posts

Call of Duty: Warzone on PS5 and Xbox Series X may come with upgrades

Call of Duty: Warzone will get support for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and might even come with upgrades

Jak Connor | May 4, 2020 at 03:34 am CDT (1 min, 37 secs time to read)

As gamers around the world prepare for the release of the next-gen consoles, some people are wondering if popular titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone will be supported.

Call of Duty: Warzone on PS5 and Xbox Series X may come with upgrades 01 | TweakTown.com

Short answer: of course, they will. Infinity Ward and Activision would never miss a chance to get its newest title onto that juicy next-generation hardware, especially considering the massive hype surrounding both consoles. Infinity Ward has recently confirmed this news as Taylor Kurosaki, Infinity Ward's Narrative Director, spoke to GamerGen and said that the goal is to support Warzone for "quite some time".

More specifically, Kurosaki means that Warzone will be supported for the next-generation of consoles, solidifying the longevity of the battle royale. Here's what he said, "I know that our plan is Warzone is going to be around for quite some time, so as soon as those new systems are out and available, I'm sure we'll support them". It can be assumed that Modern Warfare will also come with support for new systems, as it would be awfully strange for Activision/Infinity Ward to not support it.

Due to the hardware upgrades that both consoles sport, it's been speculated that Warzone and Modern Warfare will come with performance upgrades. This hasn't been officially confirmed by the developers, but would just be another awesome incentive to go out and grab the PS5 and/or Xbox Series X.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$59.95
$63.99$53.99$48.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/4/2020 at 2:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:gamespot.com, tweaktown.com, tweaktown.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.