Get your first look at Halo 3's PC screenshots

343i teases our first glimpse at Halo 3 running on PC, and it looks pretty good.

Halo 2 isn't even out yet on the Master Chief Collection's PC port, but 343i is already showing off Halo 3. It looks like we'll get the full MCC on PC in 2020 after all. The screenshots are admittedly sparse, but they do showcase some impressive lighting effects and textures that've been re-touched from the Xbox 360 original. The visuals don't look as dramatic as, say, Halo 2: Anniversary, but these are in-development screens and not finalized images.

Halo 3: ODST is also on the way. This is a pretty big deal for me because I loved the Firefight mode (I still play it to this day on Xbox 360) and am psyched to try it out on PC with higher FPS and response timings.

It'll still be a while before we get Halo 3 on PC though. Right now 343i is currently testing Halo 2 on PC (we played it, and it's pretty good, basically a Halo 2: Anniversary with PC controls and higher FPS) and Halo 3 will follow in the coming months. No timing has been outlined for the full MCC's pinpointed launch, but also remember that each game is sold separately on Steam for $10 a pop. Halo Reach and Halo 1 are currently available at that price.