Warzone will connect to all future Call of Duty games

Call of Duty's new Warzone battle royale will get updates and content from all new future Call of Duty games, including this year's Vietnam-based shooter.

Warzone is the biggest thing Activision has ever made. It's the perfect storm of engagement: Not only does Warzone come baked into a premium-priced full Call of Duty game, but it's a free-to-play standalone download with monetization. The most powerful part of Warzone is how it connects F2P and buy-to-play (B2P) gamers together in one ecosystem. Progression and unlocks are shared between Warzone and MW's multiplayer. Warzone is also a big melting pot for Call of Duty's characters, locations, mechanics, and maps--it's the ultimate Call of Duty multiplayer game.

It's a 150-player playground that serves as the connective tissue that holds all Call of Duty games together, while monetizing nostalgia amid one of the most powerful gametypes in the industry today.

As such, Warzone will be a future-proof experience that spans multiple Call of Duty releases. It'll be standalone, but it'll also be a part of new CoD games, including 2020's Vietnam-based Black Ops spin-off. That means we'll see content from new games injected into Warzone, similar with Modern Warfare and even the newly-released Modern Warfare 2 remaster.

This synergy is a result of Activision's hefty new engagement-driven investment plan, which saw the company re-allocate funds from nearly 800 fired employees in 2018.

In a recent interview with GamerGen, Raven Software's narrative director Taylor Kurosaki confirms our predictions are true: Warzone isn't going anywhere. It's going to be a big part of Call of Duty moving forward, and will continue to grow, connect, and directly synergize with future releases.

"We're in kind of uncharted territories here. Call of Duty has been on a very regular cadence for many many years, and Warzone has made us rethink exactly how best to release new content and how to integrate it.

"Call of Duty is a genre in itself, there are different branches in the Call of Duty tree, but they're all connected in some ways.

"Warzone will be the through line that connects all of the different various sub-franchises of Call of Duty. It's going to be really cool to see how the different sub-franchises sort of come in and out of focus, but Warzone will be the one constant," Kurosaki said.

This year's Call of Duty will release in 2020, likely alongside the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. We should hear more info on CoD 2020 when Activision posts its latest earnings on May 5.