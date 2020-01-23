Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Modern Warfare made $78.8 million in monetization in one month

Modern Warfare's new battle pass and microtransaction system pays off big time

By: Derek Strickland from 12 mins ago

Modern Warfare has pulled in over $78 million from digital spending one month, proving Activision's new anti-season pass model for Call of Duty is doing tremendously well.

Call of Duty's new monetization scheme is pulling in serious cashflow. According to analyst firm SuperData, Modern Warfare made $78.8 million from player spending on microtransactions and battle passes across consoles and PC. The game generated these revenues in December alone, putting it just $20 million shy of what Black Ops 4 made in an entire quarter.

Modern Warfare conquered December 2019's top-grossing charts, marking a dynamic shift for the franchise insofar as digital in-game purchases. Activision has invested tremendously in this new engagement model, which sees lootboxes being eradicated and content being added to the game for free with exclusive features like skins and CoD Points gated off by battle passes.

The monetization system also ties directly with the publisher's new focus on cross-play on all systems, and we're betting the massive accessibility offered by this communal feature helped boost playtime, spending, and overall engagement levels.

In 2019, Activision confirmed Modern Warfare had pulled in $600 million from sales revenues across its three-day opening weekend, a number that rose to $1 billion in little over two months' time.

