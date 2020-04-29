Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,581 Reviews & Articles | 60,389 News Posts

Scientists have coronavirus DNA breakthrough, unlocking the next level

Researchers have finally cracked the genetic signature of COVID-19, unlocking a new level of understanding

Jak Connor | Apr 29, 2020 at 01:31 am CDT (1 min, 4 secs time to read)

Scientists have had a breakthrough in regards to understanding how the genomic signature of the coronavirus works, and how they can classify it.

Scientists have coronavirus DNA breakthrough, unlocking the next level 01 | TweakTown.com

Computer scientists and biologists used machine learning to identify an underlying genomic signature for 29 different COVID-19 DNA sequences. Why is this important? Because this new data will be able to allow researchers and scientists to quickly identify a deadly virus, such as COVID-19, in just minutes. The speed of identification is paramount in combating the spread of the virus, and according to the researchers, this machine-learning method is 100% accurate.

Biology professor Kathleen Hill co-led the study, and said "All we needed was the COVID-19 DNA sequence to discover its own intrinsic sequence pattern. We used that signature pattern and a logical approach to match that pattern as close as possible to other viruses and achieved a fine level of classification in minutes-not days, not hours but minutes." This new classification tool has already been used to analyze 5,000 unique virus genomic sequences, and Hill believes that the tool will become an essential component for researchers who are creating a vaccine for COVID-19.

It should also be noted that this new machine-learning tool supports the current hypothesis that COVID-19 originated in bats as Sarbecovirus.

Buy at Amazon

Novel Co-ronavirus Pandemic

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$15.99
$15.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/28/2020 at 9:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:phys.org
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.