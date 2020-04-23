Stylish Xbox Series X logo revealed by new trademark
The Xbox Series X's final logo design has been trademarked by Microsoft
What's in a name? A whole lot, especially when there's a logo attached.
Microsoft just filed what looks to be the final trademark for the Xbox Series X's logo design, and it reminds me of a construction zone sign from a faraway alien world. The filing was submitted April 20, but it hasn't yet been examined or approved.
This design marks the second major logo for the Xbox Series X. The first one was shown during the Xbox Series X reveal in December 2019. Technically the console's name consists of two trademarks: this new submission is just for "Series X" and combines up with the existing "Xbox" trademark (oddly enough, Microsoft filed a new Xbox logo in November 2019, just a month before the Xbox Series X's reveal at The Game Awards 2019).
The original Xbox Series X logo revealed during The Game Awards 2019.
There's currently no filings for Series S or Series E, so it's possible the rumored lower-powered Lockhart next-gen Xbox may not happen in 2020.
Similar News
- Xbox Series X's Smart Delivery may let you custom install games
- Xbox Series X enhanced games aren't compatible with HDDs
- PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X to be delayed past 2020, analyst predicts
- Xbox Series X natively upgrades current-gen games to native 4K
- Xbox Series X games are 'unlike anything you've ever seen before'
- > NEXT STORY: Google Meet now shows up to 16 participants on screen at once
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Facebook Messenger Kids rolls out to additional countries