Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,572 Reviews & Articles | 60,232 News Posts

Super Mario Odyssey recreated in Mario 64's retro style

Derek Strickland | Apr 20, 2020 at 06:51 pm CDT (0 mins, 37 secs time to read)

Skilled programmer Kaze Emanuar recreates Super Mario Odyssey with old-school retro N64 charm.

Love Mario 64? Wish modern Mario games kept that awesome polygonal style, mid-90s textures, and 3D platforming? Then we have something special for you. Introducing Mario Odyssey 64, a new demake fan hack created by Kaze, the same modder who brought you Mario 64 Land. The name basically says it all: It's Mario Odyssey with N64 graphics. signature Mario 64 character models, textures, and environments, and ye olde physics from the classic 64-bit adventure.

The levels are from Mario Odyssey, ditto with the moon-collecting action and enemy possession. It's pretty radical and hilarious. The only downside is you need a ROM file of Mario 64 to run the hack.

Buy at Amazon

Super Mario Odyssey - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$49.99
$47.00$51.60-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/20/2020 at 6:42 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.