Super Mario Odyssey recreated in Mario 64's retro style

Skilled programmer Kaze Emanuar recreates Super Mario Odyssey with old-school retro N64 charm.

Love Mario 64? Wish modern Mario games kept that awesome polygonal style, mid-90s textures, and 3D platforming? Then we have something special for you. Introducing Mario Odyssey 64, a new demake fan hack created by Kaze, the same modder who brought you Mario 64 Land. The name basically says it all: It's Mario Odyssey with N64 graphics. signature Mario 64 character models, textures, and environments, and ye olde physics from the classic 64-bit adventure.

The levels are from Mario Odyssey, ditto with the moon-collecting action and enemy possession. It's pretty radical and hilarious. The only downside is you need a ROM file of Mario 64 to run the hack.