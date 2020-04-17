Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,568 Reviews & Articles | 60,197 News Posts

CS:GO beats DOTA 2 with 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam

Counter-Strike is now the number two most-played Steam game of all time in concurrent players

Derek Strickland | Apr 17, 2020 at 09:48 pm CDT (0 mins, 48 secs time to read)

Counter-Strike: GO has surpassed DOTA 2 as the second Steam game in terms of concurrent users.

CS:GO beats DOTA 2 with 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam 45 | TweakTown.com

COVID-19 quarantines are resulting in huge spikes in gaming, and Counter-Strike is no exception. The game hit over 1 million active players back in early March, and now a month later it's broken 1.3 million to dethrone DOTA 2. At the time of writing, SteamDB reports CS:GO is the second most actively-played Steam game of all time. PUBG still leads with an insane 3.2 million concurrent users. Still, though, CS is doing pretty damn good for a 8 year old game. And CS:GO has had the best 24-hour peak of any Steam game to date.

Other fun facts about Steam's playerbase: Fallout 4 actually beats GTA V in all-time concurrent peak users, and PUBG actually has two spots in the top 10 list. One of them belongs to the BR's test server. Right now Steam has over 19 million people online, but only 28% of them, or 5.5 million, are actually gaming.

CS:GO beats DOTA 2 with 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam 44 | TweakTown.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.