PlayStation 5 DualSense controller vs PS4 DualShock 4 comparison

Let's see how the PlayStation 5's new DualSense controller compares against the current-gen PlayStation 4 DualShock 4

Derek Strickland | Apr 7, 2020 at 05:49 pm CDT (1 min, 35 secs reading time)

Sony just revealed the PlayStation 5's new DualSense controller, and it's so transformative that it's kicking off a new generation of controller design. But how does it compare to the PS4's DualShock 4?

Side-by-side comparisons show just how much the PlayStation 5's new DualSense controller has changed over the DualShock 4. The Dualsense is an upgrade on almost every level. It's shaped more like an Xbox controller with are more ergonomic fang-style grip, its buttons are thicker and more tactile--not to mention enhanced with new adaptive triggers--and it packs a boosted battery. There's also USB-C for improved and convenient charging.

We don't know if the DualSense will have an AUX port (probably not), but it features a built-in microphone as past patents suggested. All in all it's very similar to the DualShock 4 in terms of functionality, but its shape has been adjusted quite a bit for a more comfortable and interactive feel.

Also remember the PS5 is backward compatible with DualShock 4 controllers too.

DualSense PS5 controller:

  • USB Type-C charging
  • Adaptive triggers with improve actuators/haptic feedback
  • Built-in Mic lets you chat without a headset
  • New Create button
  • Touchpad
  • Lightbars on the sides of the touchpad
  • Improved battery
  • Built-in speaker

Sony has yet to confirm DualSense 5 pricing, nor has it announced how much the PlayStation 5 will cost. Both are due out Holiday 2020.

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller vs PS4 DualShock 4 comparison 12 | TweakTown.com
PlayStation 5 DualSense controller vs PS4 DualShock 4 comparison 13 | TweakTown.com
PlayStation 5 DualSense controller vs PS4 DualShock 4 comparison 14 | TweakTown.com

Last updated: Apr 7, 2020 at 05:55 pm CDT

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

