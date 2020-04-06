Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Bill Gates will lose billions in developing seven coronavirus vaccines

Bill Gates will risk billions to fund vaccine manufacturing factories for coronavirus COVID-19

Jak Connor | Apr 6, 2020 at 02:31 am CDT (1 min, 20 secs reading time)

Bill Gates has announced that he will be utilizing his Gates Foundation to begin construction of seven different factories that will be used for manufacturing a coronavirus vaccine.

Bill Gates sat down virtually with Trevor Noah of The Daily Show, and said that the Gates Foundation could come up with the money and move faster than the government can in acting against the coronavirus outbreak. Gates says that "Because our foundation has such deep expertise in infectious diseases, we've thought about the epidemic, we did fund some things to be more prepared like a vaccine effort, our early money can accelerate things."

Gates says that due to his position, he can move much faster than governments in ensuring that vaccine manufacturing is at the highest capacity possible and that development for multiple vaccines is being conducted at the same time. Gates acknowledges that manufacturing multiple vaccines at factories will waste possibly billions of dollars, but he says that we shouldn't be wasting any time towards a vaccine being developed.

"Even though we'll end up picking at most two of them, we're going to fund factories for all seven just so we don't waste time in serially saying 'ok which vaccine works' and then building the factory. It'll be a few billion dollars we'll waste on manufacturing for the constructs that don't get picked because something else is better. But a few billion in this situation we're in, where there's trillions of dollars being lost economically, it is worth it."

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

