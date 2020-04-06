Bill Gates will lose billions in developing seven coronavirus vaccines

Bill Gates has announced that he will be utilizing his Gates Foundation to begin construction of seven different factories that will be used for manufacturing a coronavirus vaccine.

Bill Gates sat down virtually with Trevor Noah of The Daily Show, and said that the Gates Foundation could come up with the money and move faster than the government can in acting against the coronavirus outbreak. Gates says that "Because our foundation has such deep expertise in infectious diseases, we've thought about the epidemic, we did fund some things to be more prepared like a vaccine effort, our early money can accelerate things."

Gates says that due to his position, he can move much faster than governments in ensuring that vaccine manufacturing is at the highest capacity possible and that development for multiple vaccines is being conducted at the same time. Gates acknowledges that manufacturing multiple vaccines at factories will waste possibly billions of dollars, but he says that we shouldn't be wasting any time towards a vaccine being developed.

"Even though we'll end up picking at most two of them, we're going to fund factories for all seven just so we don't waste time in serially saying 'ok which vaccine works' and then building the factory. It'll be a few billion dollars we'll waste on manufacturing for the constructs that don't get picked because something else is better. But a few billion in this situation we're in, where there's trillions of dollars being lost economically, it is worth it."