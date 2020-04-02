Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Gamer uses skyscraper as a giant screen for drive-in Mario Kart action

One Canadian gamer converts a skyscraper into a giant screen for real-life let's plays

Derek Strickland | Apr 2, 2020

What if you combined a drive-in with a real-life let's play, all while avoiding potential contagion risk? That's what one Canadian is doing.

Right now everyone's restless, tired, and bored thanks to COVID-19 quarantines. One industrious Canadian Redditor wants to change all that. Introducing CutieGremlin, a gamer who's transformed the side of a huge apartment complex building into an entertainment billboard for themselves and their neighbors.

CutieGremlin keeps things interesting with a wide variety of games. Sometimes there's Mario Kart 64, other times there's NES classics like Bubble Bobble. Maybe we'll see some Super Smash Bros. in there at some point.

Hopefully this brightens your day some, and who knows, it may inspire one of your neighbors break out their projectors too.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

