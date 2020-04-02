Gamer uses skyscraper as a giant screen for drive-in Mario Kart action

What if you combined a drive-in with a real-life let's play, all while avoiding potential contagion risk? That's what one Canadian is doing.

Right now everyone's restless, tired, and bored thanks to COVID-19 quarantines. One industrious Canadian Redditor wants to change all that. Introducing CutieGremlin, a gamer who's transformed the side of a huge apartment complex building into an entertainment billboard for themselves and their neighbors.

CutieGremlin keeps things interesting with a wide variety of games. Sometimes there's Mario Kart 64, other times there's NES classics like Bubble Bobble. Maybe we'll see some Super Smash Bros. in there at some point.

Hopefully this brightens your day some, and who knows, it may inspire one of your neighbors break out their projectors too.