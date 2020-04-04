Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Take home the new release Jumanji: The Next Level on Blu-ray on us in our latest giveaway

Ben Gourlay | Apr 4, 2020

Thanks to our friends at Universal Sony Home Entertainment, we have ten Blu-ray copies of the new release blockbuster 'Jumanji: The Next Level' to give away to our readers!

Go to The Next Level in our Jumanji Blu-ray giveaway! 1 | TweakTown.com

When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken -- and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover there's more obstacles and more danger to overcome.

To go into the running to win a prize, post this article to your social media profiles, send your postal address to ben at TweakTown dot com and answer the following question in 50 words or less before the competition closes on 10 April.

Name the author behind the original book 'Jumanji'.

'Jumanji: The Next Level' is out on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital from 8 April.

Jumanji: The Next Level (4K UHD)

Ben Gourlay

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Ben Gourlay

Ben is based in Australia and has been writing entertainment based news and reviews since 2002 and for TweakTown since 2007. A student of film, Ben brings a wide understanding of the medium to the latest happenings in entertainment circles and the latest blockbuster theatrical reviews.

