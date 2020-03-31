Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Pokemon GO developer acquires 3D mapping startup for 'planet-scale' AR

Pokemon GO dev Niantic acquired 3D mapping startup 6D.ai to help make 'planet-scale' augmented reality

Pokemon GO developer Niantic has just acquired 3D mapping startup 6D.ai, where the acquisition will see them building out "planet-scale" augmented reality, or AR.

6D.ai will infuse into Niantic and use its 3D environment reconstruction and persistent AR objects that will advance AR-based games and apps in a big way. Niantic burst onto the scene with Pokemon GO, but imagine planet-scale Pokemon GO where you see dragons and other creations flying around and landing on buildings, right in front of you -- in augmented reality.

Niantic said it knows "better than anyone" about this type of AR, while 6D.ai boss Matt Miesnieks said there "couldn't be a better team" for 6D.ai to join. Niantic is ramping into the future of AR, when everyone is allowed back outside after the global COVID-19 quarantines and lockdowns lift.

