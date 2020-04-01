Coronavirus COVID-19 has taken more lives in the US than 9/11 did

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has now officially taken more lives than the September 11th attacks

The coronavirus COVID-19 is running rampant in the United States right now, and with the spread becoming worse and worse each day, the number of deaths is piling up as well.

Now, the virus has claimed more lives than the horrific September 11 attacks that happened in 2001. On 9/11, the terrorist attack shook the world, 2,977 people died, and now the novel coronavirus has claimed over 3,000 people. New York has seen the brute of the outbreak, as the state has more than 67,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 1,200 deaths.

At the time of writing this post, Johns Hopkins University's interactive COVID-19 spread map states that there are over 189,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the United States. Unfortunately, that number isn't going to slow down anytime soon, either. According to Researchers from the University of Washington's Health Metrics, who released this website, the United States is expected to hit its peak in infections around mid-April. The website also predicts that by the time 2020 reaches August 4, there will be over 80,000 coronavirus related deaths in the US.

