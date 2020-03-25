Doom Eternal smashes Doom series sales records, best-seller on Steam

id's new ultra-violent Doom sequel is a titanic success and pulls in tremendous earnings for Bethesda

Just like Doom Slayer smashes demon skulls, his new pivotal hell-razing FPS sequel has likewise smashed franchise sales records.

Doom Eternal is the top-earning Doom game of all time at launch, Bethesda today announced. "Doom Eternal has quickly broken the franchise record for opening weekend sales, doubling the launch revenue of DOOM (2016). DOOM Eternal was the best-selling game on Steam for the week and immediately soared to over 100,000 concurrent players on the platform," reads a press release issued out by the publisher.

It's possible the recent coronavirus outbreak gave Doom a popularity boost. As if it needed one, though: Doom is household name in any gaming corner. But consumers are more likely to buy video games now that they're working from home thanks to COVID-19 quarantines.

These earnings shouldn't be a surprise though.

At the time of writing I'm still working on my Doom Eternal review (it'll be finished soon, I promise) but I can honestly say this is the best shooter I've played this generation. It makes Call of Duty and Halo look like kid's toys. id has completely redefined the FPS genre and creates one of the most innovative, chaotic, and truly electrifying gameplay loops I've ever seen.

Doom Eternal is out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You really, really should give it a go.