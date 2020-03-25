Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,535 Reviews & Articles | 59,911 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: August 2020 reveal, launch at Computex 2020flame

Plague Inc. updated: new mode lets you STOP the virus from spreading

COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic forces Plague Inc. developer to change their game to let you SAVE people, not infect them

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 25, 2020 at 09:11 pm CDT (1 min, 41 secs reading time)

Ndemic Creations has been enjoying the explosive popularity of its disease outbreak management simulation Plague Inc., where you design a disease and try to infect, and kill, as many people on the planet as possible.

Plague Inc. updated: new mode lets you STOP the virus from spreading 04 | TweakTown.com

Yeah well, that's not going down so well right now with the current coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and its worldwide hysteria. So, the developer has pushed out an update that adds a new mode that lets you do the opposite: save the world. Ndemic Creations is working hand-in-hand (from a safe social distance I hope) with the World Health Organization (WHO), the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, and other groups on creating an "informative experience".

The developer is also donating $250,000 towards fighting the coronavirus outbreak, where the money will be split between the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Plague Inc. quickly became China's top paid iOS game when the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak began ramping up in late January 2020, but a month later it was removed from the Chinese iOS App Store because the virus became much more serious.

At the time, Ndemic Creations explained: "We've just been informed that Plague Inc. 'includes content that is illegal in China as determined by the Cyberspace Administration of China' and has been removed from the China App Store". The developer added that "The situation is completely out of our control".

Last updated: Mar 25, 2020 at 09:48 pm CDT

Buy at Amazon

Contagion (2011)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$9.99
$9.99$9.99$12.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/25/2020 at 9:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.