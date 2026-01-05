DLSS 4.5 is available now via the NVIDIA App and works in every game that supports DLSS 4

NVIDIA's new DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution is available now in over 250 games and apps via the NVIDIA App, improving image fidelity in the biggest games.

TL;DR: At CES 2026, NVIDIA launched DLSS 4.5 with a powerful second-generation Transformer model, enhancing image fidelity and upscaling in over 250 games via the NVIDIA App. Full SDK support and an advanced Multi Frame Generation tool for RTX 50 Series GPUs will arrive in 2026, boosting AI frame generation and performance.

At CES 2026, NVIDIA not only announced DLSS 4.5 for PC gaming but also made it available now in over 250 games and apps. This is all possible via the NVIDIA App, which offers a DLSS Override tool that lets users choose which model to use for Super Resolution upscaling.

NVIDIA's second-generation Transformer model for DLSS 4.5 features five times the computational power of the baseline DLSS 4 and takes full advantage of the more advanced Tensor Cores in GeForce RTX 40 and 50 Series GPUs. However, like with DLSS 4, users will be able to select the new Transformer Model, the older model, or DLSS 3.5's CNN model for upscaling.

And if you want to check out DLSS 4.5's improved image fidelity alongside reduced ghosting and shimmering, all you need to do is go to the NVIDIA App's Settings, opt in to access Beta or Experimental features, and DLSS 4.5 will be primed and ready to go.

When it comes to native game support for DLSS 4.5, NVIDIA told us to expect to see it arrive in the coming months, as full access to DLSS 4.5 via the SDK for game developers should be available soon. That said, the second part of DLSS 4.5, which is the updated Multi Frame Generation tool exclusive for the GeForce RTX 50 Series, is coming in Spring 2026. This not only improves image quality and frame pacing but also ups the amount of AI-generated frames to 6X from 4X - a mode designed to max out the refresh rate of a display through Dynamic Frame Generation.