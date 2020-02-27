Plague Inc. removed from Chinese iOS App Store over coronavirus fears

You simply can't escape hearing the words coronavirus or COVID-19 on the daily, but when it comes to Ndemic Creations' game Plague Inc. -- what could go wrong? Well, how about the game being banned on the Chinese iOS App Store.

Yeah, so the disease sim has been getting more and more popular with the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and now the game has been officially removed from the Chinese iOS App Store. The news is coming directly from Ndemic Creations, that has explained: "We've just been informed that Plague Inc. 'includes content that is illegal in China as determined by the Cyberspace Administration of China' and has been removed from the China App Store".

Ndemic Creations adds that "The situation is completely out of our control". The news is riding on the back of Ndemic seeing sales of Plague Inc spiking big time, and then Plague Inc. quickly becoming China's top-paid iOS game... weeks later? Banned on the Chinese iOS App Store. I'm not shocked to see this happen, and it's China of all places.

You can read more on our coverage of coronavirus here.