Plague Inc is now China's top paid iOS game with coronavirus outbreak

Plague Inc has been in the news and making the headlines since the coronavirus outbreak, with the developer of the game having to (and I'm sure reluctantly) address the world about it.

But before that, Plague Inc has seen an infectious rise to the top of the top-paid iOS game chart -- and given that it's a game from 2012 this is quite the achievement. It has forced Plague Inc developer Ndemic Creations to release a statement, saying: "Please remember that Plague Inc. is a game, not a scientific model and that the current coronavirus outbreak is a very real situation which is impacting a huge number of people".

Plague Inc sees you creating the best virus you can, and wiping out the human population on Earth -- since the coronavirus has been spreading, so too has the popularity of the game -- and especially so in China.

James Vaughan the founder of Ndemic Creations and creator of the game said: "[W]henever there is an outbreak of disease we see an increase in players, as people seek to find out more about how diseases spread and to understand the complexities of viral outbreaks".