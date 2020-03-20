DOOM Eternal accidentally released without DRM, Bethesda patches it in

DOOM Eternal has just released, and since the game has been made available and people on PC have been able to see the titles file contents, something has raised some eyebrows.

When a new title releases, game crackers rush to see if they can break the game's files and acquire the title completely free. Crackers then proceed to upload that file to private servers to let the public also download the title for free. Instructions for cracking the game are usually provided in this download as well. Now, Bethesda has just released DOOM Eternal, and the Steam version of the game uses Denuvo anti-tamper tech to stop crackers.

On the other hand, on Bethesda's own 'Bethesda Store' version, there is a non-Denuvo executable file. This opens the door for crackers to play around with the executable file to see if they can open the game and run it. If you are yet to purchase DOOM Eternal and would like to see if your PC is able to run, check out the official PC requirements for the title here. A link to the Steam Store listing can be found here. DOOM Eternal is available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC right now.

Last updated: Mar 21, 2020 at 12:44 am CDT