The official PC requirements are released for DOOM Eternal

The official PC requirements have been released for DOOM Eternal, here's what you will need to run it

The official PC requirements have been revealed for DOOM Eternal, let's see what its going to take to run the latest installment into the DOOM franchise.

The launch for DOOM Eternal is closing in fast, and with fans around the world gearing up for the release its important to know what you will need to be able to run the game. The developer behind the title, id Software has released the full spread of PC specifications for DOOM Eternal, revealing what players will need a minimum and what is recommended for the best experience.

DOOM Eternal is powered by the id Tech 7 engine and will a new level of smoothness to monster slaying like you've never seen before. DOOM Eternal will run at 60FPS on all consoles, and for PC players to achieve 60FPS at 1080p low settings they will need a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or a AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)/RX 470 (4GB). To bump that gaming up a graphical notch to 1440p at high quality settings, PC gamers will need a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB).

To check out the full minimum/recommended PC requirements head on over to the official Steam listing for DOOM Eternal or check out the dot point list below.

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : 64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10

Processor : Intel Core i5 @ 3.3GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1GHz or better

Memory : 8 GB RAM

Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)/RX 470 (4GB)

Storage : 50 GB available space

Additional Notes: (1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings)

Recommended