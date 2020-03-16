Control's new Foundation game expansion brings the weirdness

Control, our favorite game of 2019, is getting its first expansion. And it looks just as weird as the main game.

Today Remedy launched a new gameplay trailer for Control's electrifying and ultra-weird new Foundation DLC, which is coming out on March 26 on PS4, Xbox One and PC for $15. The expansion delves into the deepest roots of the game's true star: The Oldest House, a supernatural, constantly-shifting environment that has a life of its own. The photo-realism is absolutely mind-blowing and the world is just as bizarre as ever, complete with interdimesional brutalist designs.

The Foundation DLC brings a bunch of new abilities, too. Jesse can now summon crystals to stab enemies, and even prisms that act like makeshift platforms for those stellar vertical levels. There's also a Lovecraftian boss horror from some hellish abyssal plane waiting for us.

Foundation goes live on March 26 on all platforms, and is included with the Control Digital Deluxe version and the $25 season pass. Gamers can also purchase it separately for $15. The new Alan Wake crossover AWE expansion is coming later.