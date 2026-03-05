TweakTown
News
Software & Apps

Doom runs on everything except this AI vibe-coded Operating System

Someone spent a couple of hours with the AI-generated vibe-coded operating system Vib-OS, and it's about as bad as you'd expect, probably worse.

Doom runs on everything except this AI vibe-coded Operating System
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Vib-OS is the first AI-generated vibe-coded operating system supporting ARM64 and x86, featuring a modern UI but plagued by numerous issues. It lacks internet connectivity, functional file management, and proper app performance, failing to run Doom despite claims that it does, and exhibits bizarre glitches throughout its Unix and macOS-like design.

Generative AI tools are slowly making their way into all industries and markets, especially in software development and engineering. AI has reached a point where 'vibe-coding' lets people without programming experience create custom apps, websites, and more through natural-language input, with generative AI handling all the coding.

Vib-OS is an AI-generated operating system, image credit: Tirimid/YouTube.
2

Vib-OS is an AI-generated operating system, image credit: Tirimid/YouTube.

And when it comes to coding and programming, it probably doesn't get more complicated than an operating system, or OS. This brings us to Vib-OS, the world's first AI-generated vibe-coded operating system that supports both ARM64 and x86 architectures, with a modern UI. The goal was to deliver a Unix-like system, but the result is more than a little off the mark.

As detailed in a new video from YouTube creator tirimid, Vib-OS not only took a lot of effort just to boot when installed on a virtual machine, but that was just the beginning of an operating system that looks like it was ripped from a nightmarish fever dream.

Tirimid is a creator who focuses on lesser-known operating systems, and when testing a new one out, he has a checklist of things to work through each time, including connecting to the internet, running a text editor, and playing games. As per the headline, yes, this is an OS that can't actually run Doom, the game that seemingly runs on everything - even though it's listed as supported in Vib-OS's documentation (which was probably written by AI).

Although seeing the macOS-like interface with weird AI interpretations of icons is kind of fun, we quickly learn there's no real way to connect to the internet or manage network connections, with the Browser icon opening an image 'browser.' It doesn't stop there: when viewing the File Manager, clicking the Downloads folder simply appends the "/.." string to the filepath indefinitely without actually doing anything. Creating a New Folder or New File? Also nothing. Clicking on a file labeled 'report.txt' makes it disappear.

In addition, the Notepad text editor doesn't support arrow-key navigation or the ability to save text to a file. Which is unusual for an OS that claims to support running Python code. And when it comes to games, even though it doesn't run Doom, which is apparently pre-installed into the OS, it does have a version of Snake. And, sure, it's Snake, but with a snake that seemingly moves at the speed of light. And to cap it all off, the Calculator app's GUI doesn't work, and it doesn't support numbers with decimal points.

There's more strange behavior and weirdness in the full video, including a very funny visual glitch toward the end, and it's worth watching in full just to see how badly an AI vibe-coded operating system can be. Put it this way, it makes Windows 11 look absolutely incredible.

NEWS SOURCES:youtu.be, github.com, and tomshardware.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles