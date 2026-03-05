Doom runs on everything except this AI vibe-coded Operating System

Someone spent a couple of hours with the AI-generated vibe-coded operating system Vib-OS, and it's about as bad as you'd expect, probably worse.

TL;DR: Vib-OS is the first AI-generated vibe-coded operating system supporting ARM64 and x86, featuring a modern UI but plagued by numerous issues. It lacks internet connectivity, functional file management, and proper app performance, failing to run Doom despite claims that it does, and exhibits bizarre glitches throughout its Unix and macOS-like design.

Generative AI tools are slowly making their way into all industries and markets, especially in software development and engineering. AI has reached a point where 'vibe-coding' lets people without programming experience create custom apps, websites, and more through natural-language input, with generative AI handling all the coding.

Vib-OS is an AI-generated operating system, image credit: Tirimid/YouTube.

And when it comes to coding and programming, it probably doesn't get more complicated than an operating system, or OS. This brings us to Vib-OS, the world's first AI-generated vibe-coded operating system that supports both ARM64 and x86 architectures, with a modern UI. The goal was to deliver a Unix-like system, but the result is more than a little off the mark.

As detailed in a new video from YouTube creator tirimid, Vib-OS not only took a lot of effort just to boot when installed on a virtual machine, but that was just the beginning of an operating system that looks like it was ripped from a nightmarish fever dream.

Tirimid is a creator who focuses on lesser-known operating systems, and when testing a new one out, he has a checklist of things to work through each time, including connecting to the internet, running a text editor, and playing games. As per the headline, yes, this is an OS that can't actually run Doom, the game that seemingly runs on everything - even though it's listed as supported in Vib-OS's documentation (which was probably written by AI).

Although seeing the macOS-like interface with weird AI interpretations of icons is kind of fun, we quickly learn there's no real way to connect to the internet or manage network connections, with the Browser icon opening an image 'browser.' It doesn't stop there: when viewing the File Manager, clicking the Downloads folder simply appends the "/.." string to the filepath indefinitely without actually doing anything. Creating a New Folder or New File? Also nothing. Clicking on a file labeled 'report.txt' makes it disappear.

In addition, the Notepad text editor doesn't support arrow-key navigation or the ability to save text to a file. Which is unusual for an OS that claims to support running Python code. And when it comes to games, even though it doesn't run Doom, which is apparently pre-installed into the OS, it does have a version of Snake. And, sure, it's Snake, but with a snake that seemingly moves at the speed of light. And to cap it all off, the Calculator app's GUI doesn't work, and it doesn't support numbers with decimal points.

There's more strange behavior and weirdness in the full video, including a very funny visual glitch toward the end, and it's worth watching in full just to see how badly an AI vibe-coded operating system can be. Put it this way, it makes Windows 11 look absolutely incredible.