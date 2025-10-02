Vantage Studios takes over Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six game development

Ubisoft's new Tencent-backed subsidiary is named Vantage Studios, and it will oversee the company's largest-value assets.
Today, Ubisoft revealed Vantage Studios, the new group that will lead the future development of high-value Ubisoft franchises including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. The subsidiary was formed as part of a billion-dollar partnership between Ubisoft and Tencent; in exchange for a substantial $1.2 billion investment, Tencent would receive 25% stake in this new subsidiary, whose assets were valued in excess of $4 billion at the time.
"Following the recent announcement of Ubisoft's new subsidiary and its two co-CEOs, the company today announced the launch of Vantage Studios, the newly created "creative house" now responsible for some of Ubisoft's largest franchises: Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six. Led by Charlie Guillemot and Christophe Derennes, Vantage Studios will take on development and expansion of these brands, building on the foundation of Ubisoft's experience and expertise, sharing services and technical resources, all while giving developers more hands-on control over the games they are building."
The announcement post confirms that Vantage Studios will oversee thousands of game developers worldwide, with studios from Quebec to Barcelona.
Vantage will also serve as a kind of blueprint for other Ubisoft franchises, or at least have some sort of effect on the plans, as Ubisoft hopes to establish more "creative houses" in the future.
"Vantage Studios represents a first step in Ubisoft's ongoing transformation, with plans to set up additional creative houses and group its brands and franchises under the banner of a shared DNA and development expertise.
"The goal of Vantage Studios, and future creative houses, is to facilitate stronger and deeper connections between developers and players.
"This streamlined approach allows for both a higher level of autonomy for developers and a shorter pathway between gathering and implementing player feedback, while still offering the benefit of Ubisoft's expertise, services, tools, and tech."