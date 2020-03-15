Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Coronavirus causes Steam to almost reach 20 million concurrent players

The coronavirus lockdown has increased Steam's concurrent players that much it has broken a record

Jak Connor | Mar 15, 2020

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, thousands, if not millions of people are now being forced to stay indoors. But what are these people doing to entertain themselves? Gaming, of course.

Coronavirus causes Steam to almost reach 20 million concurrent players 01 | TweakTown.com

According to the official Steam stats, the gaming platform has just reached a new record in terms of concurrent players. According to the stats, Steam almost broke 20 million concurrent players, with the new record being set at 19,728,027 players being online at the same time. This increase in concurrent players is no doubt due to the coronavirus outbreak forcing people to stay at home.

The stats also show that games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Rainbow Six Siege, Grand Theft Auto V, and other titles are getting an influx in players. If Steam's charts are any indication of what is going on, I would say that this same increase would be present across all gaming platforms. If you are interested in checking out the stats for yourself, a link can be found here.

NEWS SOURCE:dsogaming.com
