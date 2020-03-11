Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
New Witcher game coming after Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR confirms

CD Projekt RED is currently developing a singleplayer game, and plans to enter full production on a Witcher game after Cyberpunk 2077 ships

Derek Strickland | Mar 11, 2020

CD Projekt RED plans to work on a new Witcher game after Cyberpunk 2077 ships this year.

New Witcher game coming after Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR confirms 4646 | TweakTown.com

It turns out CDPR has been working on a new Witcher game all along, and once Cyberpunk 2077 is released, the company will shift towards full production on the next game in the gritty medieval series.

"We have already been working on another single player game, we have created a relatively clear concept that is waiting for further development," CD Projekt Group President Adam Kicinski said in a recent press event in Poland.

Kicinski didn't give any clues on what to expect from the new Witcher game. It probably won't star Geralt of Rivia--his story was concluded in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. It could be a prequel or even have a new protagonist at the helm.

The plan is to start working full-swing on the new Witcher game after Cyberpunk 2077 is completed. However we shouldn't expect this project any time soon. The studio's next game is an online multiplayer Cyberpunk 2077 game that's set to release by 2022.

The next Witcher could be a long, long ways off.

CD Projekt RED currently licenses two franchises--The Witcher and Cyberpunk--so it makes sense to bounce back and forth between the IPs. The company is also eager to continue capitalizing the rousing success of the Netflix Witcher series.

