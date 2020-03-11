Doom Eternal runs at 1440p 60FPS on PS4 Pro, 1800p 60FPS on Xbox One X

Doom Eternal runs at impressive performance specs on current-gen consoles and consistently maintains buttery-smooth 60FPS

Doom Eternal's new id Tech 7 engine allows for insane 1000FPS performance on PCs, but it'll also provide smooth high-FPS gaming on consoles too.

id recently confirmed Doom Eternal's perf targets on current-gen consoles. Doom Slayer's new bloodthirsty shooter will hit a consistent 60FPS on all platforms (even the 2013 launch console models), but it'll predictably run best on PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X. Doom Eternal won't hit native 4K on either system, though, which is to be expected given the insane GPU power needed to pull that off in a high-octane FPS.

On Xbox Series X, Doom Eternal will upscale 1800p 60FPS to 4K on UHDTVs, and also supports HDR to boot. On the PS4 Pro, the game upsamples from 1440p 60FPS to 2160p. Oddly enough the game won't hit native 1080p 60FPS on the Xbox One S, and instead upscales to 1080p from native 900p resolution. id basically dropped the resolution roughly 17% to keep the frame rate locked at 60FPS.

PC is much more demanding: id added a new Nightmare Mode to Doom Eternal's PC spec requirements that calls for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080Ti.

Doom Eternal is out March 20, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Check below for perf targets for each console system:

Xbox One X

DOOM Eternal on Xbox One X will up-sample to 4K (2160p) from 1800p @60 FPS.

The Xbox One X version of the game also supports HDR.

PlayStation 4 Pro

DOOM Eternal on PlayStation 4 Pro will up- sample to 4K (2160p) from 1440p @60 FPS.

The PlayStation 4 Pro version also supports HDR.

Xbox One and Xbox One S

DOOM Eternal on Xbox One and Xbox One S will up-sample to 1080p @60 FPS from 900p.

The Xbox One S version of the game also supports HDR.

PlayStation 4