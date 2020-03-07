Doom Eternal runs at 60FPS on all consoles, but 1000FPS on PC

Doom Eternal is optimized to run on any platform, but PC will always be id's BFG of gaming

Doom Eternal will hit a buttery smooth 60FPS on consoles, but id's demon-massacring shooter will rip and tear at up to 1000FPS on PC.

No matter what platform you play it on, Doom Eternal is scaled to harness every drop of hardware power. The high-octane carnage is fueled by smooth frame rates powered by the new id Tech 7 engine. Thanks to the new enhancements, id has targeted 60FPS minimum on both consoles and PCs.

id Software's lead engine programmer Billy Khan recently confirmed Doom Eternal will hit 60FPS on all consoles, including older 2013 launch PS4s and Xbox Ones. This is no small feat. These systems are quite outdated even compared to their upgraded PS4 Pro and Xbox One X siblings, the latter of which sports a big 6TFLOP GPU.

So will the Switch port likewise hit 60FPS? Probably not. Doom 2016 runs at 720p 30FPS and even with the id Tech 7 adjustments, we're looking at some serious downgrades in hardware on Switch's Tegra X1.

If Doom Eternal hits consistent 60FPS on current-gen consoles, imagine what it'll run like on the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X.

While id hasn't talked about specifics (we know Eternal will have ray tracing on PC, but that's really it), it's strongly hinted the game will take full advantage of any future hardware, whether it be console or PC.

Expect to see Doom Eternal as one of the first next-gen games to hit 120FPS in 1080p and maybe even 1440p on next-gen consoles.

The id Tech 7 engine has future-proofed the game, allowing Eternal to harness the raw might of upcoming hardware like the Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2-powered next-gen consoles. And of course it'll also harness future generations of enthusiast-grade desktop hardware like AMD's Navi 2X GPUs.

id is pushing their game past known limits. Doom Eternal caps out at 1000FPS on PCs, and the studio says there's really no upper limit to how fast it can get.

"On id Tech 6, we maxed it out to 250FPS. In Doom Eternal we've maxed out at 1,000 FPS. You can hit that if you have the hardware. There's really no upper limit," id Software lead engine programmer Billy Khan told IGN.

"On hardware we had built for testing we had scenes running at 400 frames per second. So people who have like a 144Hz monitor or even the new monitors that you'll see coming out that go even above that, going forward this game will hold out for many years and it will give you really amazing opportunities to leverage that hardware.

"Speed is one of the most important things when playing a Doom game, and that takes a lot of effort from all departments."

Doom Eternal releases March 20, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.