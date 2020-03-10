DOOM Eternal needs GeForce RTX 2080 Ti in new 'Ultra Nightmare' mode

You'll need an Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti for Ultra Nightmare mode

We're in the final home stretch for the release of DOOM Eternal, with Bethesda releasing the final system requirements for the game and adding in a monster new 'Ultra Nightmare' graphics mode. The previous PC requirements for DOOM Eternal only included the minimum and recommended specs, the new ones include a lot of changes and add in the new Ultra Nightmare requirements.

DOOM Eternal drops on March 20 and if you want to play it how the developers at id Software envisioned, then you're going to need quite the monster rig. id Software has added in a new 'Ultra Nightmare' requirements listing, where you'll need a PC as fast as the Devil himself to run it at either 4K 60FPS or 1440p 120FPS.

The developer recommends an Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor (or better), 16GB of RAM, 50GB of HDD space, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card.

DOOM Eternal is the first game to be powered by the next-gen id Tech 7 engine, with developer id Software deep diving into what makes the engine tick in a video with DOOM Eternal executive producer Marty Stratton, below:

In the video, Stratton explains: "The size of the world, the scope of the world, our levels are twice as big as they were in DOOM 2016. That was to really establish a sense of scale and epicness to DOOM Eternal. You know, one of the things that we established coming out of DOOM 2016 was that we really wanted to take players to places that they'd never seen before".

Doom Eternal PC Requirements

PC Ultra-Nightmare Specs (2160p / 60 FPS / Ultra-Nightmare Settings) OR (1440p / 120 FPS / Ultra-Nightmare Settings)

64-bit Windows 10

Intel Core i9-9900K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or better

16 GB System RAM

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (11 GB)

50 GB hard drive space

PC Recommended Specs (1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings)

64-bit Windows 10

Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better

8 GB System RAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB), RTX 2060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 (8 GB)

50 GB hard drive space

PC Recommended Specs (1080p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings)

(1080p/ 60 FPS / High Quality Settings) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), NVIDIA GeForce 970 (4 GB)

AMD RX 480 (8 GB) Note: On GTX 970 only -- set Texture Quality to Medium

PC Minimum Specs (1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings)

64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10

Intel Core i5 @ 3.3GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1GHz or better

8 GB System RAM

NVIDIA GeForce 1050 Ti (4 GB), GTX 1060 (3 GB), GTX 1650 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280 (3 GB), AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB) or RX 470 (4 GB)

50 GB hard drive space

DOOM Eternal drops on the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on March 20. I will have some performance articles up on it in the week after release, at all sorts of juicy resolutions including 8K -- with some 1000FPS testing planned, too.