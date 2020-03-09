Phone sex operator plays Fortnite as sponsored post on gaming website

I think this is one of the strangest things I've ever seen in gaming "marketing", and I've had to put marketing in inverted commas because I can't believe what I'm seeing.

Gaming site Destructoid posted a sponsored article titled 'Sponsored - Phone sex operator plays Fortnite' in which -- yes -- a phone sex operator plays Fortnite with her breasts teased on camera. Twitch streamer 'nanerboots' makes all sorts of suggestive comments throughout the video, outright trying to sell some Fortnite gamers (of which she doesn't know their age, mind you) a Fleshlight.

Oh, you don't know what a Fleshlight is? Well, I don't really want to get into that here, so you'll need to go and Google that.

I actually can't believe that Destructoid ran with it, but allowed the company to pay them for this "gaming" related "marketing" video. I can't imagine the parents of any kid playing the game (which is the large majority of the audience of Fortnite) being happy having their kid suggested to buy a Fleshlight or other sex toy, while playing a game that Epic Games markets to children.

We live in a very politically correct world where parents trust the environments developers like Epic Games makes, and I can't imagine a world where parents would think this is actually OK -- and then sponsored on a website, pushed as -- well, a sponsored article. Not knocking on Destructoid, you gotta pay the bills -- but sheesh, surely there's another way. I get swearing and all the voice comms that goes on, but this is selling sex toys in a game targeted towards kids.

Maybe just the streamer selling some toilet paper while playing Fortnite, where you can at least make some puns about the toilets in the game -- at least that ties into the world of today (coronavirus + toilet paper panic around the world), and sells some advertising to a company.

What are your thoughts on this?