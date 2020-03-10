1,000+ gamers reveal the secret to stress-free gaming & what you need

One of the biggest effects of gaming is stress, but how do gamers minimize that?

For many years now, gamers have been rage quitting, screaming, and basically getting too stressed over video games. So, what is best to minimize this stress?

According to a survey conducted by ComfySacks on over 1,000 American gamers, the top 10 video game franchises are the most played; Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Mario Kart, Tetris, Donkey Kong, Sonic the Hedgehog, Grand Theft Auto V, Mortal Kombat, Guitar Hero and Duck Hunt. But which video game franchises cause the most stress for gamers? The survey gathered results on the 'Percentage Experiencing Stress While Gaming By Playing Frequency'. The results are as follows, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (47.4%), Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (42.3%), Fortnite (41.7%), Halo: Firestorm (29.4%) and Resident Evil 2 (27.8%).

The survey found that for the majoritory of gamers first-person-shooter (FPS) titles are the genre of gaming that causes the most stress. The second most stressful genre is multiplayer online battle arena games (MOBA). So how do gamers combat this stress? Well, perhaps the answer is more simple than you'd expect - comfortability. The survey also measured what gamers are sitting on while they are playing and how the comfortability of what they are sitting on affects their stress levels.

According to the survey, gamers that reported that they were 'extremely comfortable' while playing gamers were two times as likely not to feel stress while playing games. Check out the info-graphic above for more details.