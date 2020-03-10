Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Former Nintendo CEO, Reggie Fils-Aime joins GameStop's director board

GameStop has announced a brand new board member, and its none other than former Nintendo of America CEO Reggie Fils-Aime.

It has been known for quite a while that GameStop is struggling as a business, there have been layoffs across the board, and now a video game industry legend is going to be stepping in to save it. GameStop has announced three members who will be joining its board of directors, and one of those members is former Nintendo of America CEO, Reggie Fils-Aime. The two others are former Walmart US President, Bill Simon, and PetSmart Chief J.K. Symncyk.

Reggie Fils-Aime took to his personal Twitter to announce the news, saying that the "gaming industry needs a healthy and vibrant GameStop". Reggie and the other board members are going to have their work cut out for them, as every day, the gaming industry moves further and further away from buying physical media and more towards online purchasing. GameStop will most likely have to change how its entire business is run, and slowly faze out of physical media sales and morph into something brand new and attractive.

