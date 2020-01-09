GameStop's Australian gaming retailer 'EB Games' closes down 19 stores

Australia's biggest gaming retailer is shutting down 19 of its stores due to them being 'unprofitable'

Australia's biggest gaming retailer chain, EB Games, has unfortunately announced that it's closing down numerous stores.

According to Kotaku, EB Games has said that due to revenue margins not meeting the required marks, they will be closing down 19 of their stores across Australia. In a statement given to Kotaku, EB Games has said that "Where possible, staff were offered the opportunity to work in surrounding stores." EB Games also stresses that they will be opening more "large format" stores that will combine their pop culture outlet 'Zing' with their gaming side.

EB Games expects that these stores around Australia will be closed down by the end of January 2020, throughout this closing period discounts on stock will range from 20-60%. If you didn't know, EB Games is the Australian subsidiary of major US retailer Gamestop, as of late Gamestop has had to lay off many of its workers, but the company still has plans to turn things around in the long run.

Stores that are closing down:

Bribie Island EB Games QLD 4507

Brickworks Marketplace EB Games SA 5031

City Cross EB Games SA 5000

Cleveland EB Games QLD 4163

Dandenong EB Games VIC 3175

Dianella EB Games WA 6059

Hallet Cove EB Games SA 5158

Hamilton EB Games VIC 3300

Harbourtown Adelaide EB Games SA 5950

Inala EB Games QLD 4077

Inverell EB Games NSW 236

Kalamunda EB Games WA 6076

Lutwyche EB Games QLD 4030

Majura Park EB Games ACT 2609

Rockdale EB Games NSW 2216

Tamworth EB Games NSW 2340

Underwood EB Games QLD 4119

Winston Hills EB Games NSW 2153