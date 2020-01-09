GameStop's Australian gaming retailer 'EB Games' closes down 19 stores
Australia's biggest gaming retailer is shutting down 19 of its stores due to them being 'unprofitable'
Australia's biggest gaming retailer chain, EB Games, has unfortunately announced that it's closing down numerous stores.
According to Kotaku, EB Games has said that due to revenue margins not meeting the required marks, they will be closing down 19 of their stores across Australia. In a statement given to Kotaku, EB Games has said that "Where possible, staff were offered the opportunity to work in surrounding stores." EB Games also stresses that they will be opening more "large format" stores that will combine their pop culture outlet 'Zing' with their gaming side.
EB Games expects that these stores around Australia will be closed down by the end of January 2020, throughout this closing period discounts on stock will range from 20-60%. If you didn't know, EB Games is the Australian subsidiary of major US retailer Gamestop, as of late Gamestop has had to lay off many of its workers, but the company still has plans to turn things around in the long run.
Stores that are closing down:
- Bribie Island EB Games QLD 4507
- Brickworks Marketplace EB Games SA 5031
- City Cross EB Games SA 5000
- Cleveland EB Games QLD 4163
- Dandenong EB Games VIC 3175
- Dianella EB Games WA 6059
- Hallet Cove EB Games SA 5158
- Hamilton EB Games VIC 3300
- Harbourtown Adelaide EB Games SA 5950
- Inala EB Games QLD 4077
- Inverell EB Games NSW 236
- Kalamunda EB Games WA 6076
- Lutwyche EB Games QLD 4030
- Majura Park EB Games ACT 2609
- Rockdale EB Games NSW 2216
- Tamworth EB Games NSW 2340
- Underwood EB Games QLD 4119
- Winston Hills EB Games NSW 2153
- >> NEXT STORY: Steam update: users can now buy and find game soundtracks easily
- << PREVIOUS STORY: Segway has created a joy-stick controlled chair lounge called 'S-Pod'