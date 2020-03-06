Konami's Turbo Grafx 16 mini gets delayed indefinitely

The Turbo Grafx 16 mini won't release this month as planned thanks to coronavirus supply chain disruption.

Konami's foray into the mini-console craze has been pushed back to an undetermined timeframe. The company today announced both its Turbo Grafx 16 and PC Engine micro-consoles have been delayed indefinitely thanks to the new worldwide COVID-19 health risk.

"Regarding the TurboGrafx-16 mini console and its peripheral accessories, the manufacturing and shipping facilities in China have encountered an unavoidable suspension due to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As a result, the delivery of all TurboGrafx-16 mini products, which was originally scheduled for March 19th, 2020, will be delayed until further notice.

"We deeply apologize to our customers for the significant inconvenience, and we humbly ask for your understanding and patience while we keep our close attention on the situation. We are investing all of our efforts to deliver the TurboGrafx-16 mini as soon as possible, and will provide further details on the deliver timing once confirmed."

The console will be sold exclusively on Amazon across three regional variants: The Turbo Grafx 16 in North America, the PC Engine Core Grafx in Europe, and the PC Engine in Japan.

Each version comes with 57 different games that vary from region-to-region. The PC Engine comes packed with Castlevania Dracula X: Rondo of Blood, one of the best Castlevania games of all time.

Konami's mini-consoles will all feature a special 4:3 resolution mode to preserve the original visual experience, save states, and multi-controller support via a separately sold multi-tap (yes, that's really happening).

We don't know when the system will be available. Check below for more information:

Turbo Grafx 16 Game Library

Alien Crush

Victory Run

Blazing Lazers

Neutopia

Dungeon Explorer

R-Type

Moto Roader

Power Golf

Ys book I&II

Ninja Spirit

J.J. & Jeff

Space Harrier

Splatterhouse

Military Madness

Chew-Man-Fu

Psychosis

Bonk's Revenge

Parasol Stars

Cadash

New Adventure Island

Air Zonk

Neutopia II

Soldier Blade

Lords of Thunder

Bomberman '93

Turbo Grafx 16 Mini Specs

Model Number

HTG-010

Console Size

240 mm x 156 mm x 35 mm

Output Ports

HDMI Type-C

Power Source

USB Micro-B

Video Output

720p / 480p

Audio Output

Linear 2ch PCM via HDMI

Set Contents

- Exclusive Controller x1 (With Turbo Controls)

- USB Cable (Power Supply) x1

- HDMI Cable x1

- Instruction Manual

Players

1-5

* Simultaneous multiplayer games require a controller for each player.

* A Multitap for TurboGrafx-16 mini / PC Engine CoreGrafx mini is required in order for three to five players to play simultaneously.