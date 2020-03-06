Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,519 Reviews & Articles | 59,737 News Posts

New Harry Potter third-person wizard RPG could be revealed soon

Avalanche's new mature and chaotic Harry Potter action RPG could finally be revealed soon

Derek Strickland | Mar 6, 2020 at 09:30 am CST (2 mins, 15 secs reading time)

A new job listing for Avalanche Software seeks a lighting wizard for a "soon to be announced AAA title," and it's probably that new Harry Potter game.

New Harry Potter third-person wizard RPG could be revealed soon 463 | TweakTown.com

According to a job listing filed just yesterday, WB Games is gearing up for a big game reveal. Since it's Avalanche's game, we expect it to be the new Wizarding World RPG. "Avalanche Software, a WB Games studio, seeks a Lighting Technical Artist to work closely with a talented group of artists and engineers on an exciting, soon to be announced AAA title," reads the listing.

"The Lighting Technical Artist will work closely with a team to create visually stunning lighting and ambiance for real-world settings and will contribute to the overall aesthetic beauty of the game. The successful candidate will work to create and optimize UE4 light setups in addition to working with our proprietary time of day lighting system"

While Warner Bros. has yet to officially confirm anything, reports that Avalanche Software's witchy RPG have been circulating for a while now.

Reports starting coalescing way back in 2017, then in 2018 someone leaked out test market footage of the game, showing a rather mature and immersive experience.

The Harry Potter RPG would feature chaotic spellcasting with deep RPG progression, character classes, mature themes like death and harrowing cinematic sequences, expansive exploration across everyone's favorite school of magic, and even boss fights. The studio wants to bring more depth to the Harry Potter interactive experience by infusing big industry archetypes befit of a BioWare game.

It also sounds like the perfect opportunity for a live game with interconnected online play and monetization (all of which WB Games has baked into its games).

It's possible the Harry Potter RPG will release in Holiday 2020 on next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We could see a reveal at E3 2020 in June, which of course may be cancelled thanks to the coronavirus.

If so, expect WB Games to be part of Microsoft's Xbox Series X or Sony's PlayStation 5 sizzle reel in the coming months.

Buy at Amazon

Harry Potter: The Complete 8-Film Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$39.99
$39.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/5/2020 at 9:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

NEWS SOURCE:careers.warnermediagroup.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.