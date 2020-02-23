Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Samsung close high-end phone production factory after coronavirus case

South Korean Samsung phone factory has been temporarily shut down due to a worker contracting COVID-19

By Jak Connor on Feb 23, 2020 02:09 am CST - 1 min, 38 secs reading time

Samsung is now the next company to shut down one of their factories following one of their workers contracting the recently re-named coronavirus.

Samsung has temporarily shut down its factory located in Gumi, South Korea, until February 24th. This decision was made after one of the factory workers was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. The factory that has been shut down is one of Samsung's factories that make higher-end handsets. The handset production that could be affected due to the shut down is the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold.

Samsung isn't the first company to shut down factories due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Apple was also reported to have to closed down all of their stores and factories in China, and warned that the shut down could lead to a shortage in iPhone handsets. It seems that COVID-19 is not only affecting people's lives but also big business as well. If you are after anymore COVID-19 news, check out this link here.

