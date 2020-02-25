Friends reunion is official, will debut on HBO Max

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
By Anthony Garreffa on Feb 25, 2020 09:11 pm CST - 1 min, 51 secs reading time

After being rumored, Warner Bros. have officially confirmed they're going to be hosting a once-off Friends reunion special that will broadcast on the upcoming streaming platform from the company: HBO Max.

Friends star Matthew Perry first teased the news on Twitter by saying "Big news coming..." and now that news is here officially. The Friends reunion special will see original stars from the massive NBC show returning, with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.

Not only will the stars of Friends be on the reunion special for HBO Max, but series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman will also be there. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the entire case negotiated the Friends reunion special together, where they will reportedly earn double their usual per-episode fee -- meaning they'll make a nice $2.5 million to $3 million, each, for the special.

The entire Friends cast were famous for sticking together during salary renegotiation when the show was on NBC, pushing the at-the-time insane $1 million per episode for the final seasons of Friends. HBO Max will have the entire library of Friends episodes available for your viewing pleasure the second the service launches in May, another nice surprise.

Now we just need HBO Max to also debut the #ReleasetheSnyderCut of Justice League, too. I hope they do.

