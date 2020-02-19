AMD's new Korean RRA certification listing: our new Big Navi tease?

We all know AMD is cooking up Big Navi right now, with CEO Dr. Lisa Su herself confirming it is in the oven and coming out in 2020 -- but it looks like Big Navi might have just turned up somewhere new. AMD's new Big Navi is meant to disrupt 4K gaming with NVIDIA, like its Ryzen CPUs did with Intel.

The Korean RRA has just listed a couple of AMD graphics cards for certification, which is perfect timing for AMD's upcoming Financial Analyst Day which takes place on March 5. AMD will be talking about its next-gen RDNA2 architecture at this event on March 5, where we're all hoping to hear about Big Navi.

But when it comes to the two new Korean RRA certification entries, we're looking at D32310 and D30201 -- listed on February 3, and February 19, respectively. Perfect timing for AMD's upcoming Financial Analyst Day on March 5 -- and previously, we've had around one month between Korean RRA certification, and product releases from AMD.

Rewinding back to June 2019, we saw AMD registering two graphics cards -- D16302 and D18206. Just a month later, AMD released the Radeon RX 5700 and Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics cards. On November 27,2019 the company registered D18902 and then on December 12 released the Radeon RX 5500 XT, and then on December 3, 2019 we had AMD register D32501 and just over a month later on January 21, 2020 the company launched its new Radeon RX 5600 XT.

If we follow this pattern then we could expect AMD to unleash Big Navi towards the end of March -- which is important for two reasons: the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC) being hosted in San Francisco between March 16-20, and then NVIDIA's own GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose between March 22-26 (of which I'll be in attendance).