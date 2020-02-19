Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,585 Reviews & Articles | 67,043 News Posts

AMD's new Korean RRA certification listing: our new Big Navi tease?

AMD's new Big Navi GPU teased once again, this time it pops up at Korean RRA certification

By Anthony Garreffa on Feb 19, 2020 09:11 pm CST - 2 mins, 35 secs reading time

We all know AMD is cooking up Big Navi right now, with CEO Dr. Lisa Su herself confirming it is in the oven and coming out in 2020 -- but it looks like Big Navi might have just turned up somewhere new. AMD's new Big Navi is meant to disrupt 4K gaming with NVIDIA, like its Ryzen CPUs did with Intel.

amds-new-korean-rra-certification-listing-our-big-navi-tease_05

The Korean RRA has just listed a couple of AMD graphics cards for certification, which is perfect timing for AMD's upcoming Financial Analyst Day which takes place on March 5. AMD will be talking about its next-gen RDNA2 architecture at this event on March 5, where we're all hoping to hear about Big Navi.

But when it comes to the two new Korean RRA certification entries, we're looking at D32310 and D30201 -- listed on February 3, and February 19, respectively. Perfect timing for AMD's upcoming Financial Analyst Day on March 5 -- and previously, we've had around one month between Korean RRA certification, and product releases from AMD.

Rewinding back to June 2019, we saw AMD registering two graphics cards -- D16302 and D18206. Just a month later, AMD released the Radeon RX 5700 and Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics cards. On November 27,2019 the company registered D18902 and then on December 12 released the Radeon RX 5500 XT, and then on December 3, 2019 we had AMD register D32501 and just over a month later on January 21, 2020 the company launched its new Radeon RX 5600 XT.

If we follow this pattern then we could expect AMD to unleash Big Navi towards the end of March -- which is important for two reasons: the upcoming Game Developers Conference (GDC) being hosted in San Francisco between March 16-20, and then NVIDIA's own GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose between March 22-26 (of which I'll be in attendance).

Buy at Amazon

PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 5700 XT (AXRX 5700XT 8GBD6-3DHE/OC)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$439.99
$439.99$439.99$439.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/19/2020 at 8:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games to be built around consoles. With FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with high-end, custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU technology is unwavering, and with next-gen NVIDIA GPUs about to launch alongside 4K 144Hz HDR G-Sync gaming monitors and BFGDs (65-inch 4K 120Hz HDR G-Sync TVs) there has never been a time to be more excited about technology.

NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.