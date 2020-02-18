Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
GDC 2020 continues as planned, won't be canceled over coronavirus

GDC 2020 is still going to happen, but it will ban China-based exhibitors and visitors

Feb 18, 2020

Mobile World Congress (MWC) was canceled in the end over coronavirus, and then the Facebook global marketing summit was canceled -- but the Game Developers Conference (GDC) is going ahead, not afraid of the coronavirus outbreak.

gdc-2020-continues-as-planned-wont-be-canceled-over-coronavirus_03

GDC is being hosted in San Francisco, the same city as Facebook's recent summit -- but it will be going ahead, with precautions. GDC is banning China-based exhibitors and attendees from coming to GDC this year, and while there are some China-based exhibitors using US-based staff, that makes up just 10 of the 550 companies attending GDC 2020.

The organizers will be taking other precautions that will amplify their usual flu season cleanliness protocols, something that includes disinfecting electrostatic sprayers in high-traffic areas, more frequent wipedowns of objects like doorknobs and microphones, more hand sanitizer stations, and daily carpet sanitation.

GDC 2020 organizers have also talked with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to keep things operating as smooth and coronavirus-free as possible, as well as working with San Francisco's travel bureau on cleanliness protocols for hotels.

