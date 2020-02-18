PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X specs teased again, monster consoles

Well, well, well... what do we have here? We have some new leaked specs on Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X and Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 console. The new posts are from 4chan, so take a walk to your cupboard and pick up whatever salt you have, because you're going to need it.

The new new post is reportedly a "game tester in a 3rd party studio" that has leaked out some specs for the second version of a PlayStation 5 developer kit. The specs are interesting, as it sees the PlayStation 5 with 12.6 TFLOPs of performance from an "RDNA 1.5" GPU -- this is very interesting. It's not RDNA (Radeon RX 5000 series) and it's not RDNA2 (next-gen Radeon).

The Xbox Series X in these specs has a slightly slower 11.8 TFLOPs performance, but a higher-clocked Zen 2-based CPU at 3.7GHz (compared to 3.6GHz of the PlayStation 5). The PlayStation 5 has 18GB of GDDR6 memory while the Xbox Series X has 16GB of GDDR6, but both consoles have 4GB of DDR4 system RAM.

Sony's new PlayStation 5 dominates with the new specs in terms of NVMe-based storage, with a 500GB SSD capable of 5.5GB/sec while the Xbox Series X has a larger 1TB SSD but slower 3.8GB/sec speeds.

Both consoles have dedicated RT (ray tracing) cores with the PlayStation 5 with "dedicated cores for RT and 3D audio", while the Xbox Series X has "dedicated RT cores" but less than the PS5 according to these 4chan leaked specs.

The poster says that they have some leaked specs to share, which you can see below:

PlayStation 5

12.6Tflops RDNA 1.5

AMD ZEN 2 @3.6Ghz

18GB GDDR6+4GB ddr4

SSD@5.5GB/S 500GB

Dedicated cores for RT and 3D Audio

Bandwidth 576GB/S

Xbox Series X

11.8Tflops RDNA 1.5

AMD Zen 2@3.7Ghz

16GB GDDR6+4GB ddr4

SSD@3.8 GB/s 1TB

Dedicated RT cores (less than PS5)

Bandwidth 596GB/S