EA servers go down; hurts Apex Legends, Star Wars Battlefront II, more

EA servers going down hurts Apex Legends, Star Wars Battlefront II, but they should be online now

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 18, 2020 10:23 pm CST

EA servers went down today, taking down millions of players that were either playing or wanting to play huge games like Apex Legends, FIFA 20, Star Wars Battlefront II, and more.

Gamers were being blasted with error messages logging into EA games, with Down Detector reporting the EA server outages involved connectivity and log-in problems. Apex Legends, FIFA 20, Star Wars Battlefront II and other games were all affected, with EA quick off the mark tweeting out status updates.

EA was first aware of the issue, and then thanked gamers for their patience once all was restored. Apex Legends should be back up by the time you read this, while FIFA 20 is still niggly, and the Star Wars Battlefront II team is still working on a fix.

