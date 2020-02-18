US Navy supercomputer: 290,304 CPU cores, 590TB RAM, 14PB storage

AMD has secured itself another design win for a crazy-specced supercomputer, where its kick ass EPYC Rome CPUs will power the US Navy's new Cray Shasta supercomputer.

The new Cray Shasta supercomputer will find a new home with the US Navy's Department of Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC), where it will become a part of the High Performance Computing Modernization Program. It packs some serious computing power, with a peak theoretical computing capability of 12.8 PetaFLOPS.

This is all thanks to:

290,304 AMD EPYC Rome CPU cores

112 x NVIDIA Volta V100 GPGPUs

590TB of RAM

14PB (petabytes) of storage (includes 1PB of NVMe-based SSDs)

200Gbps networking

The US Navy DSRV supercomputers support climate, weather, and ocean modeling by NMOC, which lends a helping hand to US Navy meteorologists and oceanographers to predict environmental conditions that may affect the US Navy fleet. Not only that, but the new EPYC-powered supercomputer will help boost weather forecasting models, as well as improving the accuracy of hurricane intensity and tracking forecasts.

We can expect the new AMD EPYC Rome-powered supercomputer to be online by early fiscal year 2021.