Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,584 Reviews & Articles | 67,017 News Posts

US Navy supercomputer: 290,304 CPU cores, 590TB RAM, 14PB storage

AMD EPYC CPUs will power US Navy supercomputer with 290,304 cores, alongside 112 x NVIDIA Volta V100 GPGPUs

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 18, 2020 07:52 pm CST

AMD has secured itself another design win for a crazy-specced supercomputer, where its kick ass EPYC Rome CPUs will power the US Navy's new Cray Shasta supercomputer.

us-navy-supercomputer-290-304-cpu-cores-590tb-ram-14pb-storage_02

The new Cray Shasta supercomputer will find a new home with the US Navy's Department of Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC), where it will become a part of the High Performance Computing Modernization Program. It packs some serious computing power, with a peak theoretical computing capability of 12.8 PetaFLOPS.

This is all thanks to:

  • 290,304 AMD EPYC Rome CPU cores
  • 112 x NVIDIA Volta V100 GPGPUs
  • 590TB of RAM
  • 14PB (petabytes) of storage (includes 1PB of NVMe-based SSDs)
  • 200Gbps networking

The US Navy DSRV supercomputers support climate, weather, and ocean modeling by NMOC, which lends a helping hand to US Navy meteorologists and oceanographers to predict environmental conditions that may affect the US Navy fleet. Not only that, but the new EPYC-powered supercomputer will help boost weather forecasting models, as well as improving the accuracy of hurricane intensity and tracking forecasts.

We can expect the new AMD EPYC Rome-powered supercomputer to be online by early fiscal year 2021.

Buy at Amazon

AMD EPYC 7551P 32 Core 2.00GHz Processor Retail Pack (B961034)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1399.46
$1401.75$1354.41$1900.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/18/2020 at 6:24 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games to be built around consoles. With FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with high-end, custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU technology is unwavering, and with next-gen NVIDIA GPUs about to launch alongside 4K 144Hz HDR G-Sync gaming monitors and BFGDs (65-inch 4K 120Hz HDR G-Sync TVs) there has never been a time to be more excited about technology.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.