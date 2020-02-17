DisplayMate rates Galaxy S20 Ultra the best smartphone display EVER

Samsung's new flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display ever made, according to DisplayMate

Now that Samsung's new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones have been revealed, the folks at DisplayMate have got their grubby mits on it for some display testing. Their findings? The flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display ever made.

Samsung gets massive praise for the OLED display stealing the show on the flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra, with the 6.9-inch OLED display and its native 3200 x 1440 resolution panel rocking 510 PPI and a gloriously smooth 120Hz refresh rate. DisplayMate said the Galaxy S20 Ultra broke 12 test records, smashing highest peak brightness, highest contrast ratio, and lowest screen reflectance.

DisplayMate saw throughout its testing of the Galaxy S20 Ultra setting a new record for Very High Absolute Color Accuracy, Very High Contrast Accuracy and Intensity Scale Accuracy, Peak Luminance that is Independent of the on-screen Image Content, Color Accuracy and Intensity Scales that are Independent of the Image Content, Natural DCI-P3 Screen Mode, Natural sRGB Screen Mode, and High Brightness Mode.

Read all about Samsung dominating DisplayMate's testing with its Galaxy S20 Ultra shootout here.