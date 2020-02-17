Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,583 Reviews & Articles | 67,001 News Posts

DisplayMate rates Galaxy S20 Ultra the best smartphone display EVER

Samsung's new flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display ever made, according to DisplayMate

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 17, 2020 11:13 pm CST

Now that Samsung's new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones have been revealed, the folks at DisplayMate have got their grubby mits on it for some display testing. Their findings? The flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra has the best smartphone display ever made.

displaymate-rates-galaxy-s20-ultra-the-best-smartphone-display-ever_08

Samsung gets massive praise for the OLED display stealing the show on the flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra, with the 6.9-inch OLED display and its native 3200 x 1440 resolution panel rocking 510 PPI and a gloriously smooth 120Hz refresh rate. DisplayMate said the Galaxy S20 Ultra broke 12 test records, smashing highest peak brightness, highest contrast ratio, and lowest screen reflectance.

DisplayMate saw throughout its testing of the Galaxy S20 Ultra setting a new record for Very High Absolute Color Accuracy, Very High Contrast Accuracy and Intensity Scale Accuracy, Peak Luminance that is Independent of the on-screen Image Content, Color Accuracy and Intensity Scales that are Independent of the Image Content, Natural DCI-P3 Screen Mode, Natural sRGB Screen Mode, and High Brightness Mode.

Read all about Samsung dominating DisplayMate's testing with its Galaxy S20 Ultra shootout here.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Fold (5G) 512GB/12GB RAM (SM-F907B)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1949.99
$1949.99$1949.99$2199.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/17/2020 at 9:45 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
NEWS SOURCES:displaymate.com, samsung.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.