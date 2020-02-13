Batman themed restaurant to open in London

I didn't think this would ever come officially from Warner Bros. but here we are -- there's a Batman-themed restaurant opening in London called Park Row, named after the neighborhood in Gotham that houses Batman's crazy enemies.

Park Row will be located in the heart of London so that restaurant visitors will feel like they're actually entering the Batcave when they arrive, with different areas in the restaurant catering to different characters and themes from the Batman universe. There's even a library themed after Alfred, Bruce Wayne's butler, and an "old Gotham city" villains theme with a speakeasy feel.

Harley Quinn gets her own space of course, while the largest section of the Batman-themed restaurant goes to the "Penguin's Lounge" which has live shows, and even a gigantic penguin ice sculpture. Each section will have its own individual menu with prices averaging at around $58 per person, but there is an expensive part of the restaurant -- of course, with the "Monarch Theater" designed by Ab Rogers Design, with prices averaging at $155 per person.

Park Row opens up this spring in London.