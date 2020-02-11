Dislike: Facebook also ditches MWC because of coronavirus

Facebook joins Amazon, Intel, LG, NVIDIA, Samsung, ZTE and others in pulling out of MWC over coronavirus

Another day, another company pulls out of mobile tech show Mobile World Congress -- which is meant to take place in Barcelona, Spain between February 24-27 but at this point, no one will be going.

Facebook has now pulled out of MWC 2020, with the world's largest social media company saying that "evolving public health risks" are the reason behind not attending the show. Facebook explained: "Out of an abundance of caution, Facebook employees won't be attending this year's Mobile World Congress due to the evolving public health risks related to coronavirus".

The social network added: "We will continue to collaborate with the GSMA and our partners and thank them for their efforts". Facebook joins the likes of other massive tech giants in Amazon, Intel, LG, NVIDIA, Samsung, and ZTE that have pulled out of MWC 2020 so far. Mobile World Congress organizers GSMA have reportedly been having "internal meetings" over this all, and I would not be surprised to be writing soon that the entire event itself has been cancelled.

