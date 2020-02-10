Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Amazon pulls out of MWC 2020 over coronavirus fears

Amazon joins LG, NVIDIA, and ZTE pulling out of Mobile World Congress over coronavirus fears

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 10, 2020 10:43 pm CST

Amazon has now joined mobile industry giants in LG, NVIDIA, Samsung and ZTE in pulling out of Mobile World Congress this year over coronavirus fears.

amazon-pulls-out-of-mwc-2020-over-coronavirus-fears_03

Amazon pulling out of MWC 2020 is a big deal as it's one of the largest companies in the world, and a gigantic presence at any trade show. The company told TechCrunch: "due to the outbreak and continued concerns about novel coronavirus, Amazon will withdraw from exhibiting and participating in Mobile World Congress 2020, scheduled for Feb. 24-27 in Barcelona, Spain".

Amazon wasn't the first and most likely won't be the last to pull out of Mobbile World Congress, with Sony announcing shortly after Amazon that it would not be attending the mobile-focused event in Barcelona, Spain over the same concerns over coronavirus.

You can read more on our coverage of coronavirus here.

