Coronavirus outbreak causes Apple to shut all mainland stores in China

Apple has said that it will be closing all mainland stores and offices due to the coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus is not only affecting a large number of people but also businesses now as Apple has announced that they will be closing down all offices and stores temporarily.

According to Reuters, Apple is closing down all of its retail and corporate offices due to the coronavirus outbreak. The stores and offices that will be closed will be all throughout mainland China out of an "abundance of caution". In total, Apple will now have closed forty-two across the entire country.

Here's Apple's official statement, "Out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we're closing all our corporate offices, stores, and contact centers in mainland China through February 9." Apple has said that it will be re-opening stores and offices "as soon as possible". Apple is also not alone is shutting down its stores/offices; it will join other companies such as Starbucks Corp and McDonald's Corp for a temporary halt.